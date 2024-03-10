ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 5 Arizona at USC

Aidan Wohl

GAME INFO
Who: No. 5 Arizona (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC (13-17, 7-12)
When: 8 p.m. (MST)
Where: Galen Center
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-7.5) O/U 161.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with three hours until the tipoff between Arizona and USC. This will be final Pac-12 regular season game for both schools. With No. 4 Tennessee losing to Kentucky earlier today, The Wildcats, who clinched the Pac-12 regular season championship last game at UCLA will need a win to help their 1-line chances for the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona beat the Trojans 82-67 earlier in the season at McKale Center, but this time UA will go up against USC's Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis, who missed the last matchup due to injury.
 
