GAME THREAD: No. 5 Arizona at USC

Aidan Wohl
Reporter
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2022
-
- 922
-
- 111
-
- 43
GAME INFO
Who: No. 5 Arizona (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC (13-17, 7-12)
When: 8 p.m. (MST)
Where: Galen Center
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-7.5) O/U 161.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with three hours until the tipoff between Arizona and USC. This will be final Pac-12 regular season game for both schools. With No. 4 Tennessee losing to Kentucky earlier today, The Wildcats, who clinched the Pac-12 regular season championship last game at UCLA will need a win to help their 1-line chances for the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona beat the Trojans 82-67 earlier in the season at McKale Center, but this time UA will go up against USC's Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis, who missed the last matchup due to injury.
Who: No. 5 Arizona (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC (13-17, 7-12)
When: 8 p.m. (MST)
Where: Galen Center
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-7.5) O/U 161.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with three hours until the tipoff between Arizona and USC. This will be final Pac-12 regular season game for both schools. With No. 4 Tennessee losing to Kentucky earlier today, The Wildcats, who clinched the Pac-12 regular season championship last game at UCLA will need a win to help their 1-line chances for the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona beat the Trojans 82-67 earlier in the season at McKale Center, but this time UA will go up against USC's Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis, who missed the last matchup due to injury.