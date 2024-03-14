ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: (1) Arizona vs. (9) USC (Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals)

Aidan Wohl

GAME INFO
Who: (1) Arizona (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) vs. (9) USC (15-17, 8-12)
When: Noon (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Odds: Arizona (-9.5) O/U 156.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with just under two hours until the tipoff between Arizona and USC. This will be a revenge game for UA after losing to the Trojans by 13 points at Galen Center on Saturday night. Interestingly enough, the last time the Wildcats and Trojans squared off in Vegas, USC took down UA by the exact same score as Saturday's game.

Arizona has not lost back-to-back games or a Pac-12 Tournament game in the Tommy Lloyd era. The winner of the contest will face the winner of No. 4 Oregon-No. 5 UCLA which starts immediately following the game.
 
