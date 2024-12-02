GOAZCATS
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Exclusive Message Board for GOAZCATS.com Premium Members. All of the recruiting coverage, game analysis, player breakdowns, inside information you need to know about Arizona football.
Sticky threads
Sticky
Transfer Tracker: Winter portal departures
Matt Moreno
Dec 2, 2024
2
Replies
43
Views
5K
Jan 3, 2025
jlmeyer83
J
Sticky
Rivals app is here
Matt Moreno
Jan 22, 2016
Replies
13
Views
7K
Aug 22, 2024
Troy Hutchison
Sticky
Important note!
Matt Moreno
Oct 20, 2015
Replies
2
Views
6K
Dec 20, 2019
Matt Moreno
Sticky
New Message Board help section
Matt Moreno
Apr 22, 2015
Replies
13
Views
13K
Oct 14, 2017
Matt Moreno
Sticky
Offer list and prospect search
Matt Moreno
Jul 24, 2016
Replies
2
Views
7K
Jul 27, 2016
Justin Wollman
Normal threads
Coaching change (defense)
Troy Hutchison
Monday at 7:49 PM
Replies
6
Views
155
Tuesday at 1:15 PM
Troy Hutchison
Arizona has three players selected to participate in the NFL combine
Matt Moreno
Feb 13, 2025
Replies
0
Views
2K
Feb 13, 2025
Matt Moreno
Arizona football: National Signing Day
Troy Hutchison
Feb 5, 2025
Replies
10
Views
785
Feb 5, 2025
hmuir
H
Arizona lands 2025 three-star running back Cornelius Warren III
Troy Hutchison
Feb 4, 2025
Replies
1
Views
965
Feb 4, 2025
hmuir
H
Recruiting update
Troy Hutchison
Jan 25, 2025
Replies
2
Views
753
Feb 4, 2025
Troy Hutchison
Noah Fifita's brother Dash commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Feb 3, 2025
Replies
2
Views
253
Feb 4, 2025
hmuir
H
Big 12 releases full 2025 football schedule
Matt Moreno
Feb 4, 2025
Replies
1
Views
362
Feb 4, 2025
hmuir
H
Background to the loss of Erika Barnes
Troy Hutchison
Jan 25, 2025
Replies
5
Views
7K
Feb 3, 2025
Troy Hutchison
Sarver/Moreno??
weslo18
Feb 2, 2025
Replies
3
Views
242
Feb 3, 2025
weslo18
Joe Salave'a is back!!
B-win
Jan 9, 2025
Replies
7
Views
751
Feb 2, 2025
weslo18
T
Big Joe
tanqueverdecatfan
Jan 31, 2025
Replies
0
Views
177
Jan 31, 2025
tanqueverdecatfan
T
Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt shines in Shrine Bowl, wins MVP
Matt Moreno
Jan 31, 2025
Replies
1
Views
471
Jan 31, 2025
hmuir
H
Arizona schedule (update)
Troy Hutchison
Jan 25, 2025
Replies
0
Views
178
Jan 25, 2025
Troy Hutchison
WATCH: DL Mays Pese and OL Sione Tohi discuss Arizona at the Polynesian Bowl
Matt Moreno
Jan 16, 2025
Replies
1
Views
522
Jan 16, 2025
hmuir
H
Arizona hires new TE coach
Troy Hutchison
Jan 16, 2025
Replies
0
Views
4K
Jan 16, 2025
Troy Hutchison
Guess who's back?
Troy Hutchison
Jan 14, 2025
Replies
6
Views
1K
Jan 15, 2025
Cairog
C
C
Portal Update
Cat in Japan
Dec 23, 2024
Replies
18
Views
2K
Jan 15, 2025
Cat in Japan
C
Arizona TE coach Matt Adkins is out
Troy Hutchison
Jan 11, 2025
Replies
0
Views
962
Jan 11, 2025
Troy Hutchison
Arizona hosting productive FCS DL this week
Matt Moreno
Jan 10, 2025
Replies
1
Views
1K
Jan 10, 2025
hmuir
H
Big JUCO DT Leroy Palu commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Jan 9, 2025
Replies
1
Views
546
Jan 10, 2025
hmuir
H
Arizona names Danny Gonzales new DC, Joe Salave’a DL coach
Matt Moreno
Jan 9, 2025
Replies
1
Views
458
Jan 9, 2025
Cat in Japan
C
T
Recruited and transfers
tanqueverdecatfan
Jan 9, 2025
Replies
0
Views
319
Jan 9, 2025
tanqueverdecatfan
T
Transfer: Wyoming DL Braden Siders commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Jan 8, 2025
Replies
0
Views
276
Jan 8, 2025
Matt Moreno
Transfer: Oregon State OL, Tucson native Flavio Gonzalez commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Jan 8, 2025
Replies
1
Views
493
Jan 8, 2025
Matt Moreno
Transfer: Arizona beats out UNC, Memphis for Chattanooga WR
Matt Moreno
Jan 8, 2025
Replies
1
Views
341
Jan 8, 2025
Matt Moreno
Big 12 LB set for Arizona visit
Matt Moreno
Jan 8, 2025
Replies
0
Views
518
Jan 8, 2025
Matt Moreno
JUCO CB Elijah Brown announces Arizona commitment
Matt Moreno
Jan 7, 2025
Replies
0
Views
378
Jan 7, 2025
Matt Moreno
Arizona DC job
Troy Hutchison
Dec 12, 2024
Replies
4
Views
2K
Jan 6, 2025
Cairog
C
OL Peter Langi backs off UW commitment
Matt Moreno
Jan 3, 2025
Replies
2
Views
3K
Jan 6, 2025
Cairog
C
Arizona first to offer 2025 JUCO DE Adam Tomczyk
Matt Moreno
Jan 5, 2025
Replies
0
Views
367
Jan 5, 2025
Matt Moreno
TRANSFER: Kansas State WR Tre Spivey announces commitment to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 31, 2024
Replies
0
Views
1K
Dec 31, 2024
Matt Moreno
Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke sign with Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 27, 2024
Replies
0
Views
361
Dec 27, 2024
Matt Moreno
New Mexico transfer WR Luke Wysong commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 13, 2024
Replies
2
Views
823
Dec 27, 2024
Acrouch7
A
Montana OLB Riley Wilson commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 26, 2024
Replies
0
Views
601
Dec 26, 2024
Matt Moreno
DB Treydan Stukes announces return to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 24, 2024
Replies
0
Views
517
Dec 24, 2024
Matt Moreno
FCS tackles leader Blake Gotcher commits to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 21, 2024
Replies
2
Views
927
Dec 22, 2024
jlmeyer83
J
Michigan OL Tristan Bounds signs with Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 22, 2024
Replies
0
Views
407
Dec 22, 2024
Matt Moreno
Productive Texas State RB Ismail Mahdi commits to Arizona over Arkansas
Matt Moreno
Dec 21, 2024
Replies
0
Views
918
Dec 21, 2024
Matt Moreno
More December additions
Matt Moreno
Dec 20, 2024
Replies
0
Views
1K
Dec 20, 2024
Matt Moreno
DB Dalton Johnson will return to Arizona
Matt Moreno
Dec 19, 2024
Replies
3
Views
9K
Dec 20, 2024
Matt Moreno
