GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington

GAME INFO
Who: No. 4 Arizona (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) vs. Washington (15-12, 7-9)
When: Noon (MST)
Where: McKale Center
TV: CBS
Odds: Arizona (-16.5) O/U 168.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with three hours until the tipoff between Arizona and Washington. This will likely be the last regular season matchup ever between the Wildcats and the Huskies.
UA is coming off a 77-74 loss to No. 21 Washington State Thursday night and will have a 36-hour turnaround as it looks to get back on track against UW.
Arizona is 16-0 following a loss (14-0 immediately after a loss) in the Tommy Lloyd era.
Arizona will need to win out the rest of the season, with WSU losing once of its final games to secure the Pac-12 regular season championship.
