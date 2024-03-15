GAME THREAD: (1) Arizona vs. (4) Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament semifinals)

Aidan Wohl
Aug 15, 2022
- 922
- 111
- 43
GAME INFO
Who: (1) Arizona (25-7, 16-5 Pac-12) vs. (4) Oregon (21-11, 12-8)
When: 5 p.m. (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Odds: Arizona (-11) O/U 155
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about two hours until the tipoff between the Wildcats and the Ducks. The winner of this game will advance to the final Pac-12 Tournament championship. Top-seeded Arizona has swept Oregon in the regular season and will need to keep their momentum going to survive and advance.
Arizona is 7-0 in Pac-12 Tournament games and is 4-1 all-time against Oregon under Tommy Lloyd.
