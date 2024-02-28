ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 6 Arizona at Arizona State

GAME INFO
Who: No. 6 Arizona (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State (14-14, 8-9)
When: 8 p.m. (MST)
Where: Desert Financial Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Odds: Arizona (-11.5) O/U 158.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about seven hours until the tipoff between the Wildcats and the Sun Devils. This will be the final Pac-12 regular season battle between the two in-state rivals. In its last meeting, UA routed ASU by 45 points at McKale Center --- its largest margin of victory against its foe.

The last time the two schools met in Tempe, UA edged out ASU 69-60. Arizona is on a three-game winning streak against the Sun Devils in Tempe.
 
