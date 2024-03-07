ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 5 Arizona at UCLA

GAME INFO
Who: No. 5 Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at UCLA (14-15, 9-9)
When: 7:30 (MST)
Where: Pauley Pavilion
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-8.5) O/U 147.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about four and a half hours until the tipoff between the Wildcats and the Bruins. This will be the final Pac-12 regular season matchup of one of the greatest rivalries in college basketball history. Arizona will need to sweep the Los Angeles schools or have Washington State lose tonight against Washington to win the Pac-12 Regular Season Championship and secure the top seed in the conference tournament.

UA took down UCLA 77-71 the last time the two programs met at McKale Center earlier this season, which came after the Wildcats were down as much as 19 points.
 
