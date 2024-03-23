ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: 2-seed Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)

GAME INFO
Who: 2-seed Arizona (26-8) vs. 7-seed Dayton (25-7)
When: 9:45 a.m. (MST)
Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
TV: CBS
Odds: Arizona (-8.5) O/U 149.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about two hours away from tipoff between Arizona and Dayton. The Wildcats will be looking to make their second Sweet 16 trip in the past three seasons. The Wildcats are 2-1 all-time against the Flyers.

ICYMI: Here is our preview of the game: https://arizona.rivals.com/news/pre...s-7-seed-dayton-ncaa-tournament-second-round-
 
