GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 21 Washington State

Aidan Wohl

Aidan Wohl

Reporter
Staff
Aug 15, 2022
GAME INFO
Who: No. 4 Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) vs. No. 21 Washington State (20-6, 11-4)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center
TV: FS1
Odds: Arizona (-12.5) O/U 150.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about five hours until the 9 p.m. tipoff between Arizona and Washington State. This clash will be for the top spot in the Pac-12 Conference standings. Washington State upset the Wildcats on Jan. 13 and have won two out of their last three meetings, including the UA's first home loss under Tommy Lloyd last season. Both schools are on a combined 13-game win streak.

Arizona is 13-0 at home this season and is 9-0 in conference revenge games within a season under Lloyd.
 
