GAME THREAD: 2-seed Arizona vs. 15-seed Long Beach State

GAME INFO
Who: 2-seed Arizona (25-8) vs. 15-seed Long Beach State (21-14)
When: 11 a.m. (MST)
Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
TV: TBS
Odds: Arizona (-20.5) O/U 163.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread with about three hours until the tipoff between Arizona and Long Beach State. The Wildcats are looking to avenge their devastating First Round NCAA Tournament loss to 15-seed Princeton last year as they take on the Beach.
Arizona has not lost back-to-back games under Tommy Lloyd.
UA is 7-0 all-time against LBSU and is 9-2 in games played in Salt Lake City, having won the last six games in SLC in a row.
The winner of the contest will take on the winner of Dayton-Nevada on Saturday.
ICYMI, here is our preview of the game:
