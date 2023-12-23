GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 14 FAU

GAME INFO

Who: No. 1 Arizona (9-1) vs. No. 14 FAU (9-2)

When: 1 p.m. (MST)

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

Odds: Arizona (-6.5) O/U 163.5

All-time series: Arizona leads 1-0 all-time



Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about one hour before the 1 p.m. tipoff between the Wildcats and the Owls. The Wildcats are 10-0 at T-Mobile Arena in the Tommy Lloyd era.