ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 14 FAU

Aidan Wohl

Aidan Wohl

Reporter
Staff
Aug 15, 2022
922
111
43
arizona.rivals.com
GAME INFO
Who: No. 1 Arizona (9-1) vs. No. 14 FAU (9-2)
When: 1 p.m. (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FOX
Odds: Arizona (-6.5) O/U 163.5
All-time series: Arizona leads 1-0 all-time

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about one hour before the 1 p.m. tipoff between the Wildcats and the Owls. The Wildcats are 10-0 at T-Mobile Arena in the Tommy Lloyd era.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: (1) Arizona vs. (4) Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament semifinals)

Replies
19
Views
2K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: (1) Arizona vs. (9) USC (Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals)

Replies
11
Views
689
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. 6-seed Clemson (Sweet 16)

Replies
83
Views
3K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
jlmeyer83
J
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 21 Washington State

Replies
34
Views
2K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Arizona vs. Washington

Replies
20
Views
2K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
chornack
chornack
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back