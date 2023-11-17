ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 3 Arizona vs. Belmont

GAME INFO
Who: No. 3 Arizona (3-0) vs. Belmont (2-1)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Odds: Arizona (-24.5) O/U 171.5
All-time series: Arizona leads 1-0 all-time

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about five hours until the 9 p.m. (MST) tipoff between No. 3 Arizona and Belmont. The last time and only other time the Wildcats took on the Bruins was 2013, when the UA took down BU 81-64 in Salt Lake City.

Notes: Belmont is 19th in the nation in adjusted tempo (75.2) and 6th in average possession length (13.9), per KenPom.com
 
