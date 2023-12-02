GAME THREAD: No. 2 Arizona vs. Colgate

Aidan Wohl
Reporter
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2022
-
-
-
GAME INFO
Who: No. 2 Arizona vs. Colgate
When: 1 p.m. (MST)
Where: Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Network
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Arizona (-23.5) O/U 152.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about three and a half hours until the 1 p.m. tipoff between No. 2 Arizona and Colgate. With a win today, the Wildcats can climb to the No. 1 seed in the country following No. 1 Purdue getting upset by Northwestern last night.
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about three and a half hours until the 1 p.m. tipoff between No. 2 Arizona and Colgate. With a win today, the Wildcats can climb to the No. 1 seed in the country following No. 1 Purdue getting upset by Northwestern last night.