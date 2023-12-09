GAME THREAD: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 23 Wisconsin

Aidan Wohl
Reporter
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2022
-
- 922
-
- 111
-
- 43
GAME INFO
Who: No. 1 Arizona (7-0) vs. No. 23 Wisconsin (7-2)
When: 1:15 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-9.5) O/U 143.5
All-time series: Wisconsin leads 5-2 all-time
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about two hours until the 1:15 tipoff between No. 1 Arizona and No. 23 Wisconsin at McKale Center. The top-ranked Wildcats look to get redemption against the Badgers after they lost to UW in the Elite Eight in 2014 and 2015.
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about two hours until the 1:15 tipoff between No. 1 Arizona and No. 23 Wisconsin at McKale Center. The top-ranked Wildcats look to get redemption against the Badgers after they lost to UW in the Elite Eight in 2014 and 2015.