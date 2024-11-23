GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. TCU

With an Arizona win against Houston last week that snapped a five-game losing skid, the Wildcats' bowl season hopes are alive once more though they'll still have to run the table to earn a shot at an additional football game.



Enter in TCU, currently coming off of a bye week, that just clinched a bowl game when it last played beating Oklahoma State an impressive 38-13. The Horned Frogs carry with them the nation's 6th best passing offense headlined by a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award in wide receiver Jack Bech who'll be a problem for UA's defense all day.



GAME INFO



Who: Arizona (4-6, 2-5) vs. TCU (6-4, 4-3)



Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MST)



Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, TX



TV: ESPN+



Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 389



All-time series: The all-time series is tied at 1-1



Odds: TCU (-10.5), O/U (59.5)