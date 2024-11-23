GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. TCU

Coein Kinney
GOAZCATS.com Staff Writer
Staff
-
- Aug 3, 2024
-
- 125
-
- 22
-
- 18
With an Arizona win against Houston last week that snapped a five-game losing skid, the Wildcats' bowl season hopes are alive once more though they'll still have to run the table to earn a shot at an additional football game.
Enter in TCU, currently coming off of a bye week, that just clinched a bowl game when it last played beating Oklahoma State an impressive 38-13. The Horned Frogs carry with them the nation's 6th best passing offense headlined by a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award in wide receiver Jack Bech who'll be a problem for UA's defense all day.
Get in on the action and join the in-game discussion below!
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (4-6, 2-5) vs. TCU (6-4, 4-3)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MST)
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, TX
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 389
All-time series: The all-time series is tied at 1-1
Odds: TCU (-10.5), O/U (59.5)
