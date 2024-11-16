GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Houston

After losing five games in a row, the chance to make a bowl game is on the line for Arizona in each of its final three games. The Wildcats need to win out to earn an extra game at the end of the season.



Houston comes to town having won its last two games and three of its last four games. The Cougars have turned their season around after making a change at quarterback with Zeon Chriss, a dual threat player who will bring a challenge to the Arizona defense.



Who: Arizona (3-6, 1-5) vs. Houston (4-5, 3-3)



Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)



Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, AZ



TV: FS1



Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 389



All-time series: Houston leads 3-1



Odds: Arizona (-1), O/U (46.5)