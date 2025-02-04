Big 12 releases full 2025 football schedule





The Big 12 released its full slate of games for the upcoming football season Tuesday, and that means Arizona learned what its full schedule will look like in Year 2 under Brent Brennan. We already knew that the Wildcats would open up the 2025 season with three home games and will not play a game away from Arizona Stadium until Sept. 27.



The season opens with a matchup against Hawaii in Tucson on Sept. 30 followed by home contests against Weber State and Kansas State (non-Big 12 matchup) before the Wildcats have one of their two byes on the year.



The conference slate will begin with a road game against Iowa State with the Wildcats set to make their first trip to Ames since 1968. Arizona holds an all-time lead in the series with the Cyclones, 4-1-1, with all of the games taking place over a 20-year span beginning in 1948. UA will then return home again to square off with Oklahoma State on Oct. 4 followed by an Oct. 11 meeting with BYU at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 11. That will mark the first meeting with the Cowboys since the Wildcats upset then-No. 18 OSU early in the 2012 season in Tucson. The Cowboys hold the all-time edge in the series, 5-4.



Arizona and BYU have linked up plenty of times before and this year's meeting will be the 27th between the two programs. UA has lost its last four games against the Cougars including last season's 41-19 defeat in Provo. BYU has a 13-12-1 lead in the all-time series.



Next up for Arizona will be a bye week sandwiched between road games at Houston (Oct. 18) and Colorado (Nov. 1). The Wildcats lost to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, 34-7, in 2024 but scored a decisive home win over the Cougars, 27-3, last season in Tucson. UH holds a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams.



The final four weeks of the season will feature two road games and two home games beginning with a matchup against Kansas in Tucson on Nov. 18. The Wildcats will then travel to Cincinnati followed by the home finale against Baylor. UA last played Kansas in 1966 while the Wildcats and Bearcats have never met before on the gridiron.



The only previous meeting between Arizona and Baylor came in the 1992 Sun Bowl when they met up in El Paso in a contest won by the Bears, 20-15.



Arizona will of course wrap up the regular season against its bitter rival, Arizona State, on either Dec. 28 or Dec. 29. That will be decided on at a later date as will TV designations and kickoff times. The 2025 Territorial Cup game will mark the 99th edition of the in-state rivalry matchup.



Arizona's 2025 schedule

• home games in bold



Sept. 30 - vs. Hawaii

Sept. 6 - vs. Weber State

Sept. 13 - vs. Kansas State

Sept. 20 - BYE

Sept. 27 - at Iowa State (Big 12 opener)

Oct. 4 - vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 11 - vs. BYU

Oct. 18 - at Houston

Oct. 25 - BYE

Nov. 1 - at Colorado

Nov. 18 - vs. Kansas

Nov. 15 - at Cincinnati

Nov. 22 - vs. Baylor

Nov. 28/29 - at Arizona State