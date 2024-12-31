GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. TCU (Big 12 opener)

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (6-5, last game: 94-41 win over Central Michigan) vs. TCU (7-4, last game: 82-48 win over Montana State)

When: 6 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN+

Odds: Arizona -14.5; O/U 146.5

All-time series: TCU leads 2-1 (last meeting: Arizona won 85-80 on March 20, 2022)



Arizona begins Big 12 play tonight after a layoff that lasted over a week. Tommy Lloyd's crew opens up conference play at home, and you can follow along with updates and join the conversation tonight right here in our game thread.