GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. TCU (Big 12 opener)

Matt Moreno
Senior Editor
Staff
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 24,285
-
- 10,288
-
- 113
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (6-5, last game: 94-41 win over Central Michigan) vs. TCU (7-4, last game: 82-48 win over Montana State)
When: 6 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN+
Odds: Arizona -14.5; O/U 146.5
All-time series: TCU leads 2-1 (last meeting: Arizona won 85-80 on March 20, 2022)
Arizona begins Big 12 play tonight after a layoff that lasted over a week. Tommy Lloyd's crew opens up conference play at home, and you can follow along with updates and join the conversation tonight right here in our game thread.
Who: Arizona (6-5, last game: 94-41 win over Central Michigan) vs. TCU (7-4, last game: 82-48 win over Montana State)
When: 6 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN+
Odds: Arizona -14.5; O/U 146.5
All-time series: TCU leads 2-1 (last meeting: Arizona won 85-80 on March 20, 2022)
Arizona begins Big 12 play tonight after a layoff that lasted over a week. Tommy Lloyd's crew opens up conference play at home, and you can follow along with updates and join the conversation tonight right here in our game thread.