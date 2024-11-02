GAME THREAD: Arizona at UCF

Ari Koslow
Jul 11, 2022
614
156
43
Arizona and UCF enter Saturday's game having lost a combined nine games in a row. One will leave Saturday having ended its losing streak with the hope of making a bowl game still intact.
The Wildcats will have to win three of their final four games against UCF, Houston, TCU and Arizona State to advance to a bowl game. That run begins this afternoon against UCF. Join the conversation below during the game!
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orange County, FL
TV: FS1
Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 392
All-time series: First matchup
Odds: UCF (-6.5), O/U (55.5)
The Wildcats will have to win three of their final four games against UCF, Houston, TCU and Arizona State to advance to a bowl game. That run begins this afternoon against UCF. Join the conversation below during the game!
