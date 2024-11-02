GAME THREAD: Arizona at UCF

Arizona and UCF enter Saturday's game having lost a combined nine games in a row. One will leave Saturday having ended its losing streak with the hope of making a bowl game still intact.



The Wildcats will have to win three of their final four games against UCF, Houston, TCU and Arizona State to advance to a bowl game. That run begins this afternoon against UCF. Join the conversation below during the game!

GAME INFO ​ Who: Arizona (3-5, 1-4) at UCF (3-5, 1-5)

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orange County, FL

TV: FS1

Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 392

All-time series: First matchup

Odds: UCF (-6.5), O/U (55.5)