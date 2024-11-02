ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: Arizona at UCF

Ari Koslow

Ari Koslow

Reporter
Staff
Jul 11, 2022
614
156
43
Tucson
arizona.rivals.com
Arizona and UCF enter Saturday's game having lost a combined nine games in a row. One will leave Saturday having ended its losing streak with the hope of making a bowl game still intact.

The Wildcats will have to win three of their final four games against UCF, Houston, TCU and Arizona State to advance to a bowl game. That run begins this afternoon against UCF. Join the conversation below during the game!

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (3-5, 1-4) at UCF (3-5, 1-5)
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orange County, FL
TV: FS1
Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 200, 392
All-time series: First matchup
Odds: UCF (-6.5), O/U (55.5)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Coein Kinney

Players to watch: Arizona vs. UCF

Replies
0
Views
146
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Coein Kinney
Coein Kinney
Ari Koslow

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Replies
45
Views
846
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
uascrappy
uascrappy
Ari Koslow

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Replies
46
Views
947
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
jlmeyer83
J
Coein Kinney

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 14 BYU

Replies
65
Views
1K
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
chornack
chornack
Ari Koslow

Arizona at BYU (Game Week Thread)

Replies
0
Views
259
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Ari Koslow
Ari Koslow
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back