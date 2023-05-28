ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament championship game)

Troy will have updates from Scottsdale tonight, and this will be your spot as the Wildcats look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a win over Oregon in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament title game in Scottsdale.

GAME INFO

Who: (8) Arizona (33-23; last game: 14-4 win vs. Stanford) vs. (6) Oregon (36-20; last game: 12-7 win vs. Washington)
When: 7 p.m. (MST)
Where: Scottsdale Stadium | Scottsdale, Arizona
TV: ESPN2
 
