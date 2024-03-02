ADVERTISEMENT

No. 6 Arizona vs. Oregon (Senior Day)

GAME INFO
Who: No. 6 Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) vs. Oregon (19-9, 11-6)
When: Noon (MST)
Where: McKale Center
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-13.5) O/U 157.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about three and a half hours until the tipoff between Arizona and Oregon (Senior Day).

The Wildcats will have five of their seniors (Pelle Larsson, Oumar Ballo, Caleb Love, Grant Weitman and Keshad Johnson honored prior the game.

This will be the final home game of the season for Arizona.

Former Wildcat Kenny Lofton will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime of the game.
 
