GAME THREAD: No. 21 Arizona vs. New Mexico

Troy Hutchison

Aug 6, 2021
Tucson, Arizona
arizona.rivals.com
Hey guys, I'm getting the game thread up and running for the Arizona-New Mexico game as the Wildcats kickoff the 2024 season, which might be the most highly anticipated season in recent memory. The team will be lead by Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Manu and Jonah Savaiinaea, who were key in getting the majority of the roster back despite the coaching change.

The 2024 season is a dawning of a new era in many ways for Arizona as Brent Brennan starts his first season as the head coach of the program and the Wildcats' are entering the Big 12 conference after being a part of the Pac-12/10 since 1978.

We will update you throughout the game in this thread.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 21 Arizona (0-0) vs. New Mexico (0-1)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
TV and channels: ESPN (24, 140, 206, 700)
Radio: 1290 AM | SiriusXM: 81
All-time series: Arizona leads 44-20-3
Odds: Arizona (-31.5), O/U (57.5)

Join the conversation and let the 2024 season begin!
 
