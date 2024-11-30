ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 16 Arizona State

Coein Kinney

GOAZCATS.com Staff Writer
Staff
Aug 3, 2024
Tucson
goazcats.com
With the final game on the docket of Arizona’s 2024 season, it plays for the pride of Tucson and ending the year on a high note for the future during Saturday’s 98th annual Territorial Cup.

In this years game, it’s “the team up north” making the visit to Arizona Stadium as it tries to elevate the already special season that Arizona State has underwent. Now the 16th ranked team in the nation, the Sun Devils look to punch their ticket to the Big 12 Conference Championship and potentially a Playoff birth in the middle of it.

As the Duel in the Desert takes place, join the discussion below to stay up to date on all things Arizona vs. No. 16 ASU.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (4-7, 2-6) vs. No. 16 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: Fox

Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 199, 198

All-time series: Arizona leads the all-time series with a 51-46-1 record

Odds: ASU (-9), O/U (53.5)
 
Last edited:
