Arizona has three players selected to participate in the NFL combine

The NFL released its list of invites for the upcoming NFL combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, and the Wildcats will be represented by three players at the event. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan leads the group, but his selection is no surprise. Joining McMillan in Indianapolis at the combine will be offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and kicker Tyler Loop.McMillan is projected as one of the top picks in the upcoming draft after he wrapped up a stellar career with the Wildcats. The junior still has remaining eligibility but still set several records in his career at UA. That includes being the new career leader in receiving yards with 3,423 that was set during the 2024 season. As a junior, McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns. He never caught fewer than 8 touchdown passes in his three-year career in Tucson.His best season came in 2023 when he caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to helping Arizona secure a 10-win campaign and an Alamo Bowl win.The experts at NFL.com currently have McMillan slotted as the 12th pick overall in the first round to the Dallas Cowboys. That would make McMillan just the fourth first-round selection since 2000 and the highest pick since Chris McAlister went 10th overall to the Baltimore Ravens.Savaiinaea, like McMillan, spent his entire career with the Wildcats and became a key cog in the offensive line over his time at UA. The versatile lineman spent his time at both left and right tackle in 2024, but he also played guard during his career as well. NFL.com currently is projecting Savaiinaea to land with the Detroit Lions at No. 28 overall, which would make him the second first-round offensive line selection from UA in the last two years after Jordan Morgan was picked 25th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2024.Should both McMillan and Savaiinaea both be selected in the first round, it would mark the first instance of that happening for Arizona since 1990 when Chris Singleton (8th) and Anthony Smith (11th) were selected in the opening round.Loop put together a stellar career at Arizona and is one of just six specialists who was invited to the combine. The Texas native would be the first Arizona kicker since Nick Folk in 2007 to be selected in the draft if he is picked this year.The NFL combine will take place from Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.