GAME THREAD: No. 20 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Ari Koslow

Ari Koslow

Reporter
Staff
Jul 11, 2022
Tucson
Hello everyone, here is the game thread for the game tonight between Arizona and Northern Arizona. The Wildcats are looking to move to 2-0 after opening the season with a 61-39 win over New Mexico last weekend. The defense will look to get back on track against the Lumberjacks, while Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan will look to pick up where they left off following a historic performance to open the season.

We will update you throughout the game in this thread.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 21 Arizona (1-0) vs. Northern Arizona (1-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
TV and channels: ESPN+
Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 85
All-time series: Arizona leads 16-2
Odds: Arizona (-35.5), O/U (61.5)

Join the conversation below!
 
