GAME THREAD: No. 20 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Hello everyone, here is the game thread for the game tonight between Arizona and Northern Arizona. The Wildcats are looking to move to 2-0 after opening the season with a 61-39 win over New Mexico last weekend. The defense will look to get back on track against the Lumberjacks, while Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan will look to pick up where they left off following a historic performance to open the season.



GAME INFO



Who: No. 21 Arizona (1-0) vs. Northern Arizona (1-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.

TV and channels: ESPN+

Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 85

All-time series: Arizona leads 16-2

Odds: Arizona (-35.5), O/U (61.5)



