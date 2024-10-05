GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Happy Saturday everyone! Here is the game thread for tonight's game between Arizona and Texas Tech.



The Wildcats will look to carry their momentum from last week's win at Utah into tonight in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at Arizona Stadium. It is another big game against a potent Texas Tech offense, though the Red Raiders have yet to prove much on the road losing their only road game against Washington State so far this season.



GAME INFO



Who: Arizona (3-1, 1-0) vs. Texas Tech (4-1, 2-0)



Kickoff: 8 p.m. (MST)



Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, AZ



TV and channels: FOX



Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 198, 384



All-time series: Texas Tech leads 26-5-2



Odds: Arizona (-6.5), O/U (64)