GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 14 BYU

It’s Saturday morning and that means it’s football time! Here is the game thread for all things Arizona vs. No. 14 BYU kicking off later this evening.



The Wildcats are tasked with facing another ranked opponent in another Utah school’s stadium for the second time in the last three weeks. Arizona has stumbled through it’s schedule so far with electric wins and mind boggling losses so this game will be very important for the state of the Big 12 as BYU is one of two remaining undefeated teams.



GAME INFO



Who: Arizona (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 14 BYU (5-0, 2-0)



Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MST)



Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium | Provo, Utah



TV and channels: FOX



Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 198, 384



All-time series: Both teams are tied 12-12-2



Odds: BYU (-3), O/U (48)