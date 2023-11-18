ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 22 Utah

GAME INFO

Who: No. 17 Arizona (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) vs. No. 22 Utah (7-3, 4-3)
When: 12:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Utah leads 25-19-2
Odds: Arizona (-1), O/U 46.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about two and a half hours until the 12:30 (MST) kickoff between No. 17 Arizona and No. 22 Utah. The UA will need to win this game in hopes to keep its Pac-12 Championship dream alive. The Utes have a six-game winning streak against the Wildcats coming into Saturday.
 
