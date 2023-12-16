GAME THREAD: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 3 Purdue

Aidan Wohl
Reporter
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2022
-
- 922
-
- 111
-
- 43
GAME INFO
Who: No. 1 Arizona (8-0) vs. No. 3 Purdue (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
When: 2:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Peacock
Odds: Arizona (-1-5) O/U 159.5
All-time series: Purdue leads 7-5 all-time
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about three hours until the 2:30 (MST) tip off between No. 1 Arizona and No. 3 Purdue. This is the first regular season top-3 matchup for the Wildcats since 1997. The last time the UA faced the Boilermakers in Indianapolis, it was Purdue that edged it out 72-69 in 2000.
Who: No. 1 Arizona (8-0) vs. No. 3 Purdue (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
When: 2:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Peacock
Odds: Arizona (-1-5) O/U 159.5
All-time series: Purdue leads 7-5 all-time
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about three hours until the 2:30 (MST) tip off between No. 1 Arizona and No. 3 Purdue. This is the first regular season top-3 matchup for the Wildcats since 1997. The last time the UA faced the Boilermakers in Indianapolis, it was Purdue that edged it out 72-69 in 2000.