GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. UTEP

GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (1-1) vs. UTEP (1-2)
When: 8:00 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 39-11-2 (Last meeting: 63-16 Arizona win; Sept. 15, 2017)
Odds: Arizona (-17.5) O/U 57.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up here early with about seven and a half hours until the 8:00 p.m. kickoff between Arizona and the University of Texas El Paso. The Wildcats will look to have a bounce back game after losing a heartbreaking game in overtime last week to MSU in Starkville. This game will conclude the UA's non-conference play this season.
Injury updates:
- Nickel back Treydan Stukes, safety Dalton Johnson and cornerback Dylan Wyatt are all probable
- Right guard Raymond Pulido will be a game-time decision
