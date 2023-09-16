ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. UTEP

Aidan Wohl

Aidan Wohl

Reporter
Staff
Aug 15, 2022
922
111
43
arizona.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (1-1) vs. UTEP (1-2)
When: 8:00 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 39-11-2 (Last meeting: 63-16 Arizona win; Sept. 15, 2017)
Odds: Arizona (-17.5) O/U 57.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up here early with about seven and a half hours until the 8:00 p.m. kickoff between Arizona and the University of Texas El Paso. The Wildcats will look to have a bounce back game after losing a heartbreaking game in overtime last week to MSU in Starkville. This game will conclude the UA's non-conference play this season.

Injury updates:
- Nickel back Treydan Stukes, safety Dalton Johnson and cornerback Dylan Wyatt are all probable
- Right guard Raymond Pulido will be a game-time decision
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. 6-seed Clemson (Sweet 16)

Replies
83
Views
3K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
jlmeyer83
J
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: (1) Arizona vs. (4) Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament semifinals)

Replies
19
Views
2K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: 2-seed Arizona vs. (7) Dayton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)

Replies
28
Views
2K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
Troy Hutchison
Troy Hutchison
Matt Moreno

Arizona releases spring practice schedule

Replies
0
Views
718
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: (1) Arizona vs. (9) USC (Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals)

Replies
11
Views
682
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today