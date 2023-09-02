GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. NAU

Aidan Wohl
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (0-0) vs. NAU (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Network
All-time series: Arizona leads 15-2 (Last meeting: 21-19 NAU win; Sept. 18, 2021)
Odds: Arizona (-28.5) O/U 59.5
Hey everybody, the 2023 season is finally here!
I'm getting the game thread started here early with about seven hours until the 7 p.m. MST kickoff at Arizona Stadium between the Wildcats and the Lumberjacks. Revenge is the name of the game for the UA, who suffered arguably one of its worst losses in program history to NAU two seasons ago in year one of the Jedd Fisch era. Two years later, with two completely different rosters, the two teams face again.
Pregame Notes (as of the 2022 season):
• Arizona averaged 4.89 yards per rush
• NAU averaged 3.24 yards per rush
• Arizona averaged 42.2% 3rd down conversions
• NAU averaged 39.9% 3rd down conversions
• Arizona averaged 5.4 penalties per game
• NAU averaged 4.9 penalties per game
Injury notes:
Arizona running back DJ Williams is limited heading into the season opener
