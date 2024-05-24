ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer OL Shancco Matautia announces commitment to Arizona

Matt Moreno

Arizona has added a commitment from former New Mexico offensive lineman Shancco (Ise) Matautia. The 6-foot-2, 346-pound redshirt junior from California made 11 starts at right guard for the Lobos last season and played in 12 games. He's made 21 starts throughout his career and had transferred to ASU in the winter. He is an alum of Anaheim-Servite so there is obviously a connection there with several current players.

He'll have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats.
 
Reactions: MASC2323, smallywood and jlmeyer83
