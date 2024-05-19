ADVERTISEMENT

JUCO WR Jeremiah Patterson commits to Arizona for 2024

Matt Moreno

Another College of San Mateo player is headed to Arizona. 2024 receiver Jeremiah Patterson has announced his commitment to the Wildcats following a visit to Tucson. He had picked up some smaller offers previously and was gaining attention as a PWO by other programs including USC but it is sounding like he'll join UA as a scholarship player now giving the team another playmaker.

He led CSM with 55 catches for 790 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. He had over 350 yards as a returner to go along with a touchdown on special teams as well.

He'll have two seasons of eligibility left.

 
