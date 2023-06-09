Official visit breakdown: June 9

Arizona is set to host its second official visit weekend of the month. So far the Wildcats have one public commitment from last weekend's set of trips, and the staff will go back to work this weekend looking to land more. It is an interesting makeup for an official visit group this week and looks much different than the group Jedd Fisch and his staff had on campus last weekend in Tucson.There are no Arizona commits expected for visits this week, but there a couple prospects committed elsewhere who will be making their way to Tucson. Longtime Washington receiver commit Landon Bell is making his way out from Nevada to see the Wildcats after recently being offered. I watched him this, and he is an impressive player who has a ton of confidence and would provide another boost to the receiver group. Longtime BYU commit Chance Harrison is also headed out to Arizona this weekend for a visit as he continues to evaluate his after committing to the Cougars way back in October.He is from Oxnard, California and will be joined by another Oxnard resident as safety Dayton Aupiu makes his way back to Arizona for an official visit. The Wildcats are among his top five alongside Penn State, Utah, Cal, and San Diego State.Arizona's quarterback target most in play for a commitment will also be making his way out for an anticipated official visit with the Wildcats. California signal caller Dermaricus Davis visited UA back in April and then the program came through with an offer to him last month. Arizona is very much in play and a good visit this weekend could put the process into overdrive. He comes from the same area as recruiting staffer Armond Hawkins Jr., so there is a connection there. He has trips coming up to Oregon State and Washington later this month, but he's one to keep a close watch on this weekend.I'd say the same is the case for in-state offensive lineman Matthew Lado, who has become a priority target for the staff at the offensive tackle position.Arguably the most intriguing visitor of the weekend is junior college tight end Connor Gilbreath. He is currently a member of the 2024 class, but that is not expected to stick at this stage. As a full qualifier, he could join a team for the upcoming season and there are several programs in the mix looking to add him late. Arizona is the first among of a string of schools to host him in the coming weeks with official visits to LSU, Mississippi State and NC State all slated for the rest of the month.One thing that makes the 6-foot-6 prospect interesting is that he is already planning on a position switch in college. At this point he is planning to join a team this season as a tight end before putting on weight and transitioning to offensive line in the 2024 season. It is certainly unique, but so far the schools in play are on the same page with him on that. UA offensive line coach Brennan Carroll has been leading Gilbreath's recruitment.