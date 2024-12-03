ADVERTISEMENT

COMMITMENT: In-state OL Jaxon Griffin makes the call for Arizona

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Senior Editor
Staff
Aug 8, 2011
24,246
10,256
113
Tucson, AZ
arizona.rivals.com



Arizona has added to its haul for 2025 as Mesa-Red Mountain offensive lineman Jaxon Griffin has announced his commitment to the Wildcats following an official visit to UA over the weekend. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect picked the Wildcats over offers from Colorado State and Oregon State. The Wildcats were the first team to enter the mix with an offer in October, but he camped with the staff back in June so the relationship is not a new one.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Podcast! Previewing the 98th Territorial Cup game

Replies
0
Views
87
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Troy Hutchison

Arizona adds to its 2025 recruiting class

Replies
1
Views
626
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Coein Kinney

GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. No. 16 Arizona State

Replies
68
Views
463
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
hmuir
H
Matt Moreno

COMMITMENT: Wildcats land in-state DB Hamisi Juma

Replies
0
Views
1K
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Troy Hutchison

The plan for Tetairoa

Replies
1
Views
774
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
hmuir
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back