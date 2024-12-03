COMMITMENT: In-state OL Jaxon Griffin makes the call for Arizona

Matt Moreno
Aug 8, 2011
Arizona has added to its haul for 2025 as Mesa-Red Mountain offensive lineman Jaxon Griffin has announced his commitment to the Wildcats following an official visit to UA over the weekend. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect picked the Wildcats over offers from Colorado State and Oregon State. The Wildcats were the first team to enter the mix with an offer in October, but he camped with the staff back in June so the relationship is not a new one.
