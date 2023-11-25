ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 15 Arizona vs. Arizona State

Aidan Wohl

Aidan Wohl

Reporter
Staff
Aug 15, 2022
922
111
43
arizona.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: No. 15 Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (3-8-2-6)
When: 1:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Mountain America Stadium| Tempe, Arizona
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 50-45-1
Odds: Arizona (-12), O/U 50.5

Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about six and a half hours until the 1:30 p.m. (MST) kickoff between No. 15 Arizona and Arizona State in the 97th annual Territorial Cup in Tempe. The Wildcats will look to take home the Territorial Cup trophy home to Tucson for the first time since the 2008-2009 seasons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Arizona releases spring practice schedule

Replies
0
Views
712
Premium Football Suite: Building the Tradition
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: 2-seed Arizona vs. 15-seed Long Beach State

Replies
41
Views
2K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 6 Arizona at Arizona State

Replies
29
Views
1K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
uascrappy
uascrappy
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. 6-seed Clemson (Sweet 16)

Replies
83
Views
3K
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
jlmeyer83
J
Aidan Wohl

GAME THREAD: No. 11 Arizona vs. Cal

Replies
21
Views
639
Premium Hoops Suite: Inside McKale
hmuir
H
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today