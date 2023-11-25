GAME THREAD: No. 15 Arizona vs. Arizona State

Aidan Wohl
Reporter
Staff
-
- Aug 15, 2022
-
- 922
-
- 111
-
- 43
GAME INFO
Who: No. 15 Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (3-8-2-6)
When: 1:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Mountain America Stadium| Tempe, Arizona
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 50-45-1
Odds: Arizona (-12), O/U 50.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about six and a half hours until the 1:30 p.m. (MST) kickoff between No. 15 Arizona and Arizona State in the 97th annual Territorial Cup in Tempe. The Wildcats will look to take home the Territorial Cup trophy home to Tucson for the first time since the 2008-2009 seasons.
Who: No. 15 Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (3-8-2-6)
When: 1:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Mountain America Stadium| Tempe, Arizona
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 50-45-1
Odds: Arizona (-12), O/U 50.5
Hey everyone, I am getting the game thread up with about six and a half hours until the 1:30 p.m. (MST) kickoff between No. 15 Arizona and Arizona State in the 97th annual Territorial Cup in Tempe. The Wildcats will look to take home the Territorial Cup trophy home to Tucson for the first time since the 2008-2009 seasons.