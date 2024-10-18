GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Colorado

Five Takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Thursday press conference Arizona HC Brent Brennan spoke to the media Thursday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his five takeaways.

While college football Saturday is still two days away, it's never too early to talk about one of Arizona's most anticipated games remaining on the schedule!The Wildcats welcome an exciting Colorado team to a packed house on Saturday during Homecoming weekend and it's sure to be an exhilarating atmosphere. At the mid way point of the season, Arizona sits at a 3-3 record, a far cry from what the expectations were heading into the season but the Cats had the same record a year ago and still were able to embark on the run they did.In Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' second year with the program he has brought an attention unfamiliar with many teams in the league so it's a big deal nationally whenever Colorado plays, making Saturday's matchup a big one for Arizona.As the game reaches closer and closer, check out our five takeaways from Arizona head coach Brent Brennan's final press conference of the week.Other than that be sure to join the discussion with other Arizona fans as well as our staff writers!Arizona (3-3, 1-2) vs. Colorado (4-2, 2-1)Oct. 19 | 1 p.m. (MST)Arizona Stadium | Tucson, ArizonaFOX1290 AM |198, 384Colorado leads the all-time series at 16-10Arizona (-2.5), O/U (58)