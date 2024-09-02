ADVERTISEMENT

Big 12 weekly awards: Arizona

Troy Hutchison

Troy Hutchison

Staff Writer
Staff
Aug 6, 2021
2,983
1,473
113
Tucson, Arizona
arizona.rivals.com
As we all expected, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan has won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award after his performance against New Mexico.


McMillan finished with 10 catches, 304 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats' 61-39 win over the Lobos.

the 304 yards set a program record for receiving yards I a single game, which was previously 285 yards held by Jeremy Mcdaniel. And it tied a touchdowns record of four with Jacob Cowing.

In his first Big 12 game, McMillan came just 11 yards shy of setting a conference record for receiving yards in a game. He is now second all-time.
 
