AP Poll Update (Arizona football)

Jul 11, 2022
Following its 61-39 win over New Mexico this past weekend, Arizona moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 20 in the country.

WR Tetairoa McMillan posted a historic performance with 304 yards and four touchdowns on 10 receptions. He set the single-game record in program history in receiving yards and came just 11 yards shy of setting the single-game record in the Big 12.

The defense struggled against New Mexico QB Devon Dampier, especially in the first half. The 39 points were the most Arizona has allowed since allowing 43 points to USC in triple overtime last season. The Wildcats were able to make adjustments at halftime and looked better in the second half.

Arizona will look to carry that momentum into this week's game against Northern Arizona before heading to face Kansas State on the road next week.
 
