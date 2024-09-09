AP Poll update (Arizona football)

Yesterday the AP Poll came out a day early and despite the Wildcats' underwhelming effort against NAU in a 22-10 win over the Lumberjacks, Arizona didn't drop in the rankings and stayed put at No. 20 with Louisville jump three spots at No. 19 in front of UA.



Meanwhile, Kansas State moved up to No. 14 with its comeback 34-27 win on the road over Tulane. KSU was trailing 20-10 at the half and outscored the Green Wave, 20 to 7 in the second half. The Wildcats were led by running back DJ Giddens, who collected 177 yards of total offense while touching the ball 23 times to go along with a touchdown.



Arizona's offense look anemic at times against NAU and saw Noah Fifita struggle with 173 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. It was the running combination of Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano that got the job done for the Wildcats with their combined 183 yards on the ground.



In all, Arizona ran the ball for 188 yards on 29 carries and put away the Lumberjacks on a 56-yard TD run by Reescanoi for his first collegiate touchdown of his young career.



Arizona will face No. 14 Kansas State Friday night at 5 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on FOX.