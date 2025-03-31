Transfer Update No. 2

Arizona basketball will have some roster turnover as KJ Lewis has already entered the portal and now center Emmanuel Stephen has made the decision to become the second Wildcat to enter the portal and leave the program. This past season, Stephen played in eight games averaging 2.9 minutes and scored 1.3 points per game while going 5-for-5 from the field.



Out of high school, Stephen was a four-star recruit that chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, LSU and Miami as the 102 ranked recruit nationally.



The plan Tommy Lloyd and his coaching staff had for Stephen was to red shirt the 7-foot center and get him ready for college basketball the following year. However, an injury to Motiejus Krivas changed the plans and so did the desire to play forced Lloyd and his staff not to use the redshirt and play him in eight games this season.



Stephen is a very raw prospect that will need developing in order to see any significant playing time in D1 basketball. I could see him going to programs like St. Mary's, San Francisco, New Mexico or any program not in a Power 4 conference.