Players to watch: Arizona vs. UCF

Coein Kinney
GOAZCATS.com Staff Writer
Staff
- Aug 3, 2024
- 83
- 20
- 8
It's eerily similar seasons for both Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) and UCF (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) as both teams went into the season with expectations to be two of the better teams in the conference and contend for a Big 12 title.
However, each have dwindled in recent weeks for their own reasons and hold the exact same record at this point. Both UCF and Arizona in fact are on losing skids of five and four respectively and something has to give here.
Something fortunate for fans of both programs though is someone has to win here and in UCF's annual Space Game that they've never lost, Arizona has no easy task here on a path to reach bowl eligibility.
UCF's head coach Gus Malzahn essentially cleaned house this week firing his defensive coordinator Ted Roof and relinquishing his own offensive play-calling duties to Tim Harris Jr. ahead of the matchup with the Wildcats.
With so much noise in Orlando currently, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan has been specifically focused on his own team as they try to get back on track.
UCF comes into the matchup as -6 point favorites in a game with an O/U of 55 points welcoming the Wildcats in a cross country trip to Florida.
Uncertainty clouds the Knights at the moment but Arizona is also heavily injured on both sides of the ball at crucial positions, but both teams will be scratching for a win here to kickstart a run to bowl season and here are three potential difference makers for each team in their first matchup in history.
