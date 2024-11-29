Players to watch: Arizona vs. No. 14 Arizona State

Coein Kinney
Looking from a positive perspective on Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) who has undergone a disappointing season, it now gets a massive opportunity of a lifetime to play spoiler to its biggest rival in No. 14 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) who is undergoing a special season itself.
The Sun Devils entered the season with very little expectations in the middle of a rebuild, being picked to finish last in the Big 12 during the preseason.
Now as it stands, ASU has a chance to win and punch a ticket to the Big 12 Conference Championship with a chance to make the expanded College Football Playoff if everything goes right.
That’s exactly why in a rivalry game environment as passionate as the Territorial Cup, the stakes are big for both teams even if Arizona is playing its last of the season.
There hasn’t been many positives for the Wildcats as of late giving up a total of 107 points in their last three matchups to just 67 points for.
They did however win their last home game two weeks ago taking Houston down 27-3 showing that maybe it could be a road game thing.
Regardless of record, recent performance, or accolades in the season, it’s important to note that everything goes out of the window with this one as both teams know each other so well and look forward to facing off all year long.
ASU is -9 point favorites in the Territorial Cup with an O/U of 53.5 total points.
In the much anticipated Duel in the Desert here are three players or areas to watch that’ll be highly pivotal in the success of either team pulling out a victory.
