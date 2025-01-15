Guess who's back?

The transfer portal in 2025 is a crazy thing and sometimes you see familiar faces comeback to a program after testing the waters somewhere less for a season. That's exactly what has happened for Arizona as late Tuesday night during the basketball game, former Longhorn and once a Wildcats Tiaoalii Save'a has announced that he is transferring to Arizona (again).



Remember, Arizona got him from UCLA when Johnny Nansen came over to become the team's defensive coordinator under Jedd Fisch. When Nansen left for Texas, Save'a followed and no one was shocked. Now after the team announced Joe Salave'a as the new defensive line coach.



So, the wildness of the portal has worked in the Wildcats' favor as they have landed Save'a to add depth to the defensive front.



I do expect him to be one of the starting defensive lineman for the Wildcats for the 2025 season.