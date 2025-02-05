ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona lands 2025 three-star running back Cornelius Warren III

Troy Hutchison

Staff Writer
Aug 6, 2021
Tucson, Arizona
arizona.rivals.com

Late Tuesday afternoon Arizona added to its 2025 class by landing a running back out of Texas in three-star RB Cornelius Warren III, who had picked UA over offers from UNLV, ASU, Baylor, Texas Tech and Arkansas amongst others.

Before flipping to Arizona, Warren was committed to UNLV but a coaching change allowed him to explore other options and UA was right there looking to add to its class.

This gives Arizona two running backs in the 2025 class with Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren III. Both backs are out of the state of Texas and show how hard RB coach Alonzo Carter has been working in the state to gain football for the program.

In all, Arizona how has 27 recruits for the 2025 class and sits at 45 nationality in Rivals ranking system.
 
