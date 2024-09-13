ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Ari Koslow

Hello everyone, here is the game thread for tonight's huge game between Arizona and Kansas State. Both teams enter the game 2-0 but with some question marks after the first two weeks of the season.

This is a huge game for many reasons, including a chance for a statement win on the road for Arizona as well as a huge game for the resume for the College Football Playoff.

Noah Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan and the entire offense will look to bounce back after last week's struggles against NAU, while the defense will try to keep Avery Johnson and the Kansas State run game in check.


GAME INFO

Who: No. 20 Arizona (2-0) at Kansas State (2-0)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MST)

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Manhattan, Kans.

TV and channels: FOX

Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 83, 84

All-time series: Arizona leads 5-1-1

Odds: Kansas State (-7), O/U (60.5)
 
