GAME THREAD: No. 10 Arizona vs. Canisius

That time of year is finally back and about to tip off with No. 10 Arizona basketball back in action and the Wildcats ready to open up the 2024-25 season with their opening game Monday night against Canisius. Coach Tommy Lloyd is entering his fourth season as the head coach of the program with a record of 88-20 with two regular season conference titles in the Pac-12.



However, unlike in years the 2024-25 season will bring a lot of first to the program as Arizona has moved on from the Pac-12 and is entering it first season in the Big 12 conference. The new conference will feature six ranked teams and five of them ranked inside the AP Poll Top 10 with No. 1 Kansas, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 8 Baylor and the Wildcats rounding things out at No. 10 in the nation.



The new conference will be a gauntlet each week with numerous top 25 match ups and new tough road tests that Arizona hasn't face before on a consistent bases within a conference. Plus, the Wildcats will have marquee non-conference games against Wisconsin (road), No. 7 Duke (home), No. 22 UCLA (neutral site) and the Battle 4 Atlantis.



Despite a new conference and seeing four starters from last years team not on the roster due to entering the NBA Draft and transferring to new programs, Arizona still welcomes back high-level talent from last season and has added to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting.



Arizona will have guards Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis in its 2024-25 starting lineup with all three deciding to return to the program after testing out the NBA Draft waters and process.



GAME INFO​

Who: Arizona (27-9) vs. Canisius (14-18)



When: 8 p.m. (MST)



Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.



TV: ESPN+



Odds: Arizona (-34.5) O/U (156.5)



All-time series: Canisius leads 2-1 (Arizona won the last meeting in 1953 defeating Canisius 79-58)





Come join the conversation as we keep you updated throughout the Arizona-Canisius game.