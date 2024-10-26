GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. West Virginia

Arizona is looking to get back to a .500 record with a win over West Virginia today.



According to reports, West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene is considered doubtful so it will likely be backup Nicco Marchiol at quarterback for the Mountaineers. Left tackle Wyatt Milum is also considered doubtful, so both teams enter this game quite banged up.



This feels like a game Arizona has to win if if wants to earn a trip to a bowl game or else the Wildcats will have to win three of their final four games. We'll have coverage on the game as it approaches and kicks off under this thread, so be sure to join the conversation!



GAME INFO



Who: Arizona (3-4, 1-3) vs. West Virginia (3-4, 2-2)



Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MST)



Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, AZ



TV: FS1



Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 199, 390



All-time series: First matchup



Odds: Arizona (5), O/U (51)