GAME THREAD: Arizona vs. Mississippi State

GAME INFO



Who: Arizona (1-0) vs. Mississippi State (1-0)

When: 4:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Davis Wade Stadium | Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

All-time series: Mississippi State leads 1-0 (Last meeting: 39-17 MSU win; Sept. 10, 2022)

Odds: Mississippi State (-9) O/U 60.5



I'm getting the game thread up here a little early with just over four hours away from kick off as Arizona will play its first SEC road game since the 2006 season. In that game, the Wildcats were hammered 45-3 against LSU with starting QB Willie Tuitama going down early in the game. This game versus the Bulldogs is another chance at revenge for Jedd Fisch and his staff after losing by 22 points a season ago.



Pregame Notes

- Arizona allowed only 78 rushing yard against NAU, which ranked 31st nationally in yards allowed on the ground

- Jayden de Laura had two turnovers against NAU. Now de Laura is going up against a team that he threw three interceptions against a season ago

- Jordan Morgan made his first start since his ACL injury

- Jonah Coleman totaled 88 yards of offense with a touchdown against NAU

- De Laura had his longest run of his career with a 53-yard touchdown





Injury notes:



Raymond Pulido - out

Treydan Stukes - game time decision