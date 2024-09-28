GAME THREAD: Arizona at No. 10 Utah

Ari Koslow
Reporter
Staff
-
- Jul 11, 2022
-
- 488
-
- 135
-
- 43
Hello everyone, here is the game thread for tonight as Arizona opens Big 12 play on the road in Salt Lake City against Utah.
It remains unclear if it will be Cam Rising or Isaac Wilson under center for the Utes. Either way, it will be a tough game for the Wildcats in a tough environment coming off their bye week.
Arizona will be looking to prove it remains a top contender in the Big 12 facing the current favorite in the conference.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (2-1) at No. 10 Utah (4-0, 1-0)
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. (MST)
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah
TV and channels: ESPN
Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 81, 381
All-time series: Utah leads 25-20-2
Odds: Utah (-8), O/U (47)
