GAME THREAD: Arizona at No. 10 Utah

Hello everyone, here is the game thread for tonight as Arizona opens Big 12 play on the road in Salt Lake City against Utah.



It remains unclear if it will be Cam Rising or Isaac Wilson under center for the Utes. Either way, it will be a tough game for the Wildcats in a tough environment coming off their bye week.



Arizona will be looking to prove it remains a top contender in the Big 12 facing the current favorite in the conference.



GAME INFO



Who: Arizona (2-1) at No. 10 Utah (4-0, 1-0)



Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. (MST)



Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah



TV and channels: ESPN



Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 81, 381



All-time series: Utah leads 25-20-2



Odds: Utah (-8), O/U (47)